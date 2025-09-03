The biggest game of the week in college football is set to go down in Norman on Saturday night as the Michigan football team is traveling to take on Oklahoma. The Wolverines and the Sooners are both ranked inside the top 25, and ESPN's College GameDay will be on site for this huge SEC vs. Big Ten matchup. The Oklahoma football team brought in transfer quarterback John Mateer this offseason, and the Wolverines are rocking with true freshman Bryce Underwood under center. This will be the first major test of the season for both. Let's break down this matchup and then get into some Michigan vs. Oklahoma bold predictions.

Bryce Underwood looked good for Michigan in Week 1

All eyes were on Bryce Underwood over the weekend as the true freshman made his debut with the Wolverines. Michigan had big problems from QBs last season, so there was a lot of pressure riding on Underwood. He delivered, going 21-31 for 251 yards for one touchdown and zero interceptions. Wolverine QBs struggled to throw for 100 yards in multiple games last season, so that performance was a sight for sore eyes for Michigan fans.

Not only did the passing game look good, but Michigan ran the ball well too. The Wolverines rushed for over 200 yards, and Alabama transfer Justice Haynes racked up 156 of them. He also added three touchdowns. That'll do the trick.

It was just New Mexico, but the Michigan offense looked miles better than it did last year. Even against lesser non-conference opponents, the Wolverines struggled often last year on that side of the ball. Oklahoma will be a big test.

John Mateer looked like a Heisman contender against Illinois State

Oklahoma also picked up a comfortable win on Saturday, and John Mateer looked the part. He threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdown passes, and he completed over 80% of his passes. The Sooners have an elite QB.

One area that Oklahoma struggled in was the run game. The Sooners gained just 103 rushing yards on 32 attempts… against Illinois State. That is not good. Michigan's defense is going to be a whole lot better, and Oklahoma might be in trouble if it can't establish the run.

This matchup between the Sooners and Wolverines is going to be a good one. Now, let's make some Michigan vs. Oklahoma bold predictions.

John Mateer will finish with under 200 passing yards

John Mateer threw for nearly 400 yards against Illinois State, but Michigan's defense is going to be a lot better. The Sooners are going to have a lot of trouble running the football, and there is some inexperience along the offensive line due to injury. Michigan is going to be expecting the pass, and the Wolverines also have one of the best D-line groups in the country. They are going to get pressure on Mateer, and that will make life very difficult on him. Michigan will get Mateer on the ground a few times, and he won't be able to rack up the yards like he did last weekend.

Justice Haynes will score multiple touchdowns

Michigan running back Justice Haynes had a huge game in Week 1, and the Michigan football team needs him to have another big performance this weekend. The key to the game for the offense will be establishing the run. Bryce Underwood played well in his debut, but being on the road in a hostile environment will be very different. He will need to make plays, but the Wolverines can't rely on a true freshman QB to win them this game. Haynes will need to have a big day, and he will. He might not finish with over 150 yards and three touchdowns like last week, but he will find the end zone on multiple occasions.

Michigan will win by two scores

Oklahoma is currently favored to win this game by 5.5 points, but the Michigan football team will be leaving Norman victorious. The combination of Michigan's defensive line and Oklahoma's inexperience on the offensive line will bode well for the Wolverines. Michigan will be able to keep John Mateer in check because of it, and the new-look offense led by Bryce Underwood will be able to score enough points to earn a comfortable win. Michigan takes this one 27-17.

Michigan and Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 CT on Saturday night from Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK, and the game will be airing on ABC.