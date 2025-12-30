Miami (FL) football is heaping praise for Ohio State ahead of the 2025 Cotton Bowl. Mario Cristobal calling Buckeyes star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith an NFL ready talent is one sentiment.

Even verbose Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain raved about the quarterback he must chase Julian Sayin.

Make no mistake, though. Miami wants to shock the world inside AT&T Stadium, especially as the current 9.5-point underdog.

They'll likely be fueled by Smith's words too leading up to the New Year's Eve showdown. Leading into our bold predictions for the highly-anticipated showdown, plus the rematch of the famed 2002 season national title game won by OSU.

Miami won't ignore Jeremiah Smith

Not just on the field either. But they've likely taken his quotes to heart — and plastered it somewhere near Miami's defenders.

For starters, the Miami native Smith vows he “has something coming” for the Hurricanes during the game. Smith even offered up this prediction: “We'll see Indiana again.”

He's that confident going against the ‘Canes. Yet Miami fans have seen this movie recently.

Texas A&M star tackle Trey Zuhn III believed Bain wasn't going to be a threat in their contest. Bain delivered three sacks afterward and roasted Zuhn and the Aggies afterward.

As confident the national champion Smith is, he's teetering towards poking another bear here in Bain and Miami. Top freshman cornerback Bryce Fitzgerald may see more sacks and forced incompletions because of Smith's words.

Miami pass rush will test Ohio State more than Indiana

You read that right…Miami poses as a more stout challenge compared to what the OSU front five saw in the Big Ten title game.

Indiana beat Ohio State up in the trenches, wiping away the running game in the process. Cristobal built his Miami teams from the trench out — and looks even quicker than IU.

Bain is already one problem for this OSU unit. But the Buckeyes must account for Akheem Mesidor too — who creates sack lanes for Bain.

Mesidor with the initial pressure and Bain cleans up pic.twitter.com/QacHAIcN9s — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 20, 2025

Ohio State has more than the cat-quick edge rushers to contain. Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe brings relentless heat as a blitzer. The defending champs must be cognizant of safety Keionte Scott too — as he's another line of scrimmage disruptor.

Keionte Scott might be a top 50 player for me after today pic.twitter.com/DxlZSKK8VC — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 20, 2025

Cristobal didn't just boost the LOS on defense through recruiting. He ensured Miami would be relentlessly fast in the front seven. The Hurricane trenches hold a massive key here in attempting the upset.

Look for defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman to combine Indiana's blueprint with his attack 4-2-5 scheme to test Sayin and company.

Get the popcorn for Smith and Malachi Toney

Smith's not the only dynamic wideout on this same field.

Toney is practically Miami's version of the 2024 Smith — the impactful true freshman.

Except Toney can hurt defenses in multiple ways as a wildcat quarterback or on end arounds. Regardless, these talents are getting more than eight touches here with Sayin and Carson Beck feeding them.

Carson Beck presents challenge despite past history

Beck carries a rough past in big games. He's even combined to throw six interceptions in losses to Louisville and SMU this season. All while losing his QB1 spot to Gunner Stockton one year ago at Georgia.

But he's kept his starting duties in Coral Gables. He's played reinvigorated for the most part (despite 103 yards versus Texas A&M). And Beck presents his own set of challenges versus the Buckeyes here that's identical to Fernando Mendoza.

Beck brings his own high football IQ through extensive game action. The senior lures his own strong pocket presence and rhythmic passing here in this matchup. Thursday even gives him a chance to prove he's still built for one more national title run.

Does Miami pull the upset?

The current ‘Canes players were either infants or not even born yet when OSU ended Miami's winning streak on Jan. 2003. Cristobal was a young Rutgers assistant when he watched his heavily favored alma mater go down.

This time the Buckeyes are the heavy favorite. But this feels like the reverse of that national title game.

Smith is now the one dropping the bulletin board material. The Big Ten representative feeds off his attitude and play.

But Miami thrives when someone on the other side provokes them through words. They took down a previous one-loss team hailing from the big bad Southeastern Conference. The lone Atlantic Coast Conference representative won't back away from this fight…and will await the Georgia-Ole Miss winner thanks to having the trench edge.