A major boost appears to be coming at the right time for the Ole Miss football team, with star running back Kewan Lacy listed as probable on the CFP injury report for the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal against Georgia after leaving the Tulane game with a shoulder injury.

From there, the update got even louder. Speaking to On3’s Chris Low, Lacy said he practiced as a “full go” and didn’t have any limitations, adding that he’s ready to play. On Monday, he had been tagged “probable” after the shoulder issue popped up in the second half of Ole Miss’s first-round win over Tulane.

That matters because Lacy has been the engine of the Rebels’ offense all season. He has 1,366 rushing yards so far, plus the kind of workload that changes game plans, even when he isn’t at his sharpest.

He scored two touchdowns against Georgia earlier this season but finished with only 31 rushing yards, a weird stat line that still shows how much attention he demands near the goal line.

Ole Miss hasn’t been short on cautious language from the staff, either.

Article Continues Below

On Sunday, QB coach Joe Judge confirmed Lacy was out there in practice, but stopped short of giving a real forecast, saying he’d leave formal injury updates to head coach Pete Golding.

Georgia, for its part, has been preparing as if Lacy will be available. Bulldogs defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said he assumes Lacy will play and called his availability a major factor in how the game is going to unfold, a pretty direct nod to how central the run game is to Ole Miss’ identity.

Another storyline hanging over the week involves quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the Lane Kiffin question. At Sugar Bowl media day, Chambliss said he hasn’t communicated with Kiffin and added he doesn’t think that’s even allowed right now, per Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger.

Kickoff is set for Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the winner moving on to the Fiesta Bowl to face either Ohio State or Miami.