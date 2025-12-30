Coming off its first loss of the year, Ohio State is considering all options for its upcoming matchup with Miami in the College Football Playoffs. Specifically, the Buckeyes are considering a kicker change after Jayden Fielding's notable blunder late in the Big Ten Championship Game.

While several factors impacted the loss, Fielding's missed 27-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter was a massive turning point in the three-point defeat. Fielding will remain the starter, but head coach Ryan Day admitted that he has given an additional look at making a change with junior Jackson Courville.

“[Jackson Courville] kicked in practice during this time,” Day told reporters. “We're gonna go with Jayden this game, but [Courville has] had an opportunity every day in practice to kick. We'll keep a close eye on it, but we're gonna go with Jayden to start the game.”

Ryan Day says Jayden Fielding will start at kicker for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl- his last kick being a miss in the Big Ten Championship Game against Indiana pic.twitter.com/KVRwnwSQqd — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 30, 2025

Article Continues Below

Fielding is 16-for-19 on field goals in 2025 after going 13-for-17 in 2024. His 76.5 percent mark as a junior was among the worst in the country, and he has never made a field goal beyond 50 yards in his career.

Courville, however, does not have much more of a track record. The Centerville, Ohio, native transferred to the Buckeyes in 2025 after two years as a starter at Ball State, but he has yet to attempt a field goal with Ohio State. Courville is 4-for-4 on extra points in 2025, all coming in the team's Week 2 win over Grambling.

While Ohio State's special teams are a mess, Miami cannot feel much more confident in its kicker. Carter Davis has been solid for most of the year after surprisingly winning the job over former All-Big 12 kicker Bert Auburn, but he is coming off a putrid 1-for-4 game against Texas A&M.