Kansas State football has been one of the most disappointing teams in all of college football this season, but it still has time to turn things around. However, it better get started on Saturday in Week 7 against TCU in a Big 12 clash that is crucial for both teams.

Kansas State is currently 2-4 on the season and 1-2 in Big 12 play, leaving one of the preseason favorites to win the conference and make it to the College Football Playoff in jeopardy of missing out on bowl eligibility altogether. As it prepares to take on a very talented TCU squad, it will have to make do without its most explosive offensive weapon.

Standout running back Dylan Edwards is not expected to play against TCU, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Source: Kansas State star tailback Dylan Edwards will not play against TCU this weekend,” Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter. “It’ll be the third full game Edwards will miss, as he was knocked out early in Kansas State’s Week 0 loss in Dublin. Wildcats are 2-4 with the losses by a combined 13 points.”

Edwards suffered an ankle injury on his first touch of the season, a punt return in Dublin in Week 0 against Iowa State. He sat out the remainder of that game and has missed a pair of games since, with a third looming on Saturday.

The Colorado transfer has made the most of his 34 carries this season while being in and out of the lineup, running for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Avery Johnson is the team's leading rusher this season, proving that the Wildcats need Edwards on the field to really get the running game going.

The loss of the star back will make it even more difficult for Chris Klieman and company to get something going on Saturday against a TCU team that can score a lot of points. Quarterback Josh Hoover and Ewide receiver Eric McAlister are two of the best overall players in the Big 12, so Kansas State will need all of the big plays that it can get in order to keep up.

TCU comes into this game at 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in conference play, so it has the upper hand on paper. However, if Kansas State can figure out a plan to maintain balance without Edwards, it can make things interesting at home and try to get its season back on track.