Kent State football rose as the latest college program to discipline its head coach. The Golden Flashed dropped big news on Kenni Burns.

Kent State has placed Burns on administrative leave, with ESPN College football insider Pete Thamel reporting the move Thursday. The Golden Flashes join Stanford as Football Bowl Subdivision programs dealing with head coach changes. The Cardinal fired Troy Taylor Tuesday amid accusations of bullying and “inappropriate comments” directed toward female staffers.

KSU hasn't revealed why the Mid-American Conference (MAC) school chose to make this decision involving its head football coach. Burns, however, faced some in-season trouble.

A state of Ohio bank sued Burns for an unpaid credit card, according to CBS Sports. The debt totaled $23,852.09 plus interest, the report revealed.

“My wife and I are aware of a legal matter involving debt related to paying off a recent remodel and move,” Burns wrote in a statement to CBS Sports. “We are working swiftly to address this matter.”

Again, it's not known if the November legal issues played into KSU's decision.

Kent State struggling under Kenni Burns

Burns first arrived to the MAC program via Minnesota. He served under perennial bowl coach P.J. Fleck from 2017 to 2022. Burns held roles from running back coach to assistant head coach.

Kent State hired him officially on Dec. 14, 2022. But his first Golden Flashes team ended in disaster as KSU finished 1-11.

The Golden Flashes never fared any better in 2024. They endured a winless 0-12 season and matched FBS history. Kent State became the first FBS team to go winless since 2019.

Burns is only 1-23 overall as a head coach. His only victory came against Central Connecticut — which plays in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level.

Burns' contract runs through the 2028 season and he earns $3 million annually. But now KSU will need to turn to an interim head coach with spring football already in season and the regular season six months away.