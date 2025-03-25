The Stanford football program reportedly is moving on from head coach Troy Taylor, with general manager Andrew Luck making the decision to fire him amid third-party investigations into complaints from employees in the athletic department about his behavior, according to Dan Morrison of On3.com. Luck immediately addressed the decision.

“After continued consideration it is evident to me that our program needs a reset,” Luck said, via Pete Thamel of ESPN. “In consultation with university leadership, I no longer believe that Coach Taylor is the right coach to lead our football program.”

Luck, who took over as the general manager of Stanford football in November, made the big decision and will now look for a replacement.

The investigations found Taylor had been “inconsistent with the standards” of Stanford in his behavior, according to Morrison. The accusations were that Taylor was bullying and belittling female staffers. He received a warning letter that he could be let go if the behavior continued, and Luck ultimately made the decision to let Taylor go on Tuesday.

Taylor was the head coach of Stanford for two seasons, going 3-9 in each of them. Luck will be tasked with finding a new coach to help a program that is in an interesting spot. Stanford is now in the ACC after getting lost in the shuffle as a result of Pac-12 schools leaving for the Big Ten and Big 12. Geographically, it is an awkward fit for Stanford, as most of the schools are on the other side of the country. But it is still a power conference, so it is still a high level of competition.

It is also an interesting time to be hiring a new head coach, as most programs are preparing for their spring games, so losing a member of a coaching staff at this time could throw a wrench into other schools' plans. Regardless, Stanford should still be an attractive job for prospective head coaching candidates.