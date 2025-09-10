Kentucky football has not had the best two weeks in the passing game, and they're going to be making a change at quarterback for Week 3 as they face Eastern Michigan. Head coach Mark Stoops noted that redshirt freshman Cutter Boley has taken all of the first-team reps in practice, and it is expected that he will be the starter, according to KSR's Nick Roush.

Boley will be taking the place of Zach Calzada, who injured his throwing shoulder in their game against Ole Miss. Through two games, Calzada completed 25-53 passes for 234 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. His QB rating is last in the SEC, which shows that the passing offense was not the best to start the season.

When Calzada injured his shoulder against Ole Miss, Boley came in for the last two drives. He was close to tying the game, but he ended up getting sacked on fourth down. With two minutes remaining, Boley found Hardley Gilmore for 38 yards that helped them get into field goal range.

As a true freshman, Boley played in four games and played his first real snaps against Murray State. He threw for two touchdowns and then performed well at Texas. He then got the start against Louisville, where he threw two interceptions and had to leave the game early because of an injury.

Boley came into camp, surprising many people, and it was because of his improved play. Wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin shared his thoughts during camp on what he's seen from Boley.

“When it comes to decision-making, he’s been very, very good compared to spring. He’s young, so it probably took him a little bit to slow down for him, but I think it’s slowed down for him well,” Maclin said via Roush. “He’s quick with his decisions, knows where guys are getting lined up, he’s orchestrating guys, done a very good job.”

It will be interesting to see what he can do in the coming days against Eastern Michigan.