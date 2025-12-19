After a memorable senior year in Baton Rouge, LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Thursday night. Moving from Virginia Tech to LSU for his final year, Delane proved himself as one of the nation’s elite defensive backs, earning unanimous All-America honors and putting himself firmly on first-round draft boards.

Delane, who started 29 consecutive games over three seasons at Virginia Tech, made the strategic decision to transfer to LSU, joining the program under secondary coach Corey Raymond. With a reputation for molding top defensive backs, Raymond helped Delane take his game to the next level against SEC competition, facing top-tier receivers and Heisman candidate quarterbacks. Delane’s decision to transfer was motivated by the opportunity to prove himself as a first-round talent, rather than chasing NIL opportunities, and he backed it up from day one.

In his LSU debut against Clemson, Delane intercepted a pass and recorded three passes defended. Over 11 starts in 2025, he produced 45 tackles while leading the SEC with 13 passes defended and 11 passes broken up. In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed just 13 receptions for 147 yards and six first downs, without giving up a single passing touchdown. Opponents targeted him only 9.8% of the time, completing just 37.1% of passes thrown his way.

Delane’s influence stretched far beyond his personal stats. LSU’s secondary led the SEC in multiple defensive categories, including pass efficiency defense, interceptions (17), passes defended (67), and passes broken up (50). The Tigers allowed only 10 passing touchdowns all season, the fewest since 2016, and ranked third in the SEC in limiting big plays, giving up just 34 completions of 20-plus yards, including 12 of 30 yards or more.

Delane earned first-team All-America recognition from every major outlet: the Associated Press, Walter Camp, Sporting News, AFCA, and the Football Writers Association of America. He became one of just 13 players nationally to achieve unanimous All-America status in 2025, joining LSU’s elite list of 14 unanimous selections, including four defensive backs. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back.

A versatile defender, Delane cross-trained at corner, nickel, and safety positions during LSU’s practices, demonstrating the scheme flexibility NFL teams value. While his 187-pound frame is lean for the position, his fluidity, instincts, and processing of route combinations have made him a lock-down corner capable of contributing immediately at the next level. Early NFL Draft projections have Delane going as high as the 10th overall pick.