LSU football got its first huge win of the season on Saturday. LSU defeated No. 4 Clemson 17-10 after an impressive comeback in the second half led by QB Garrett Nussmeier. The comeback victory for LSU snapped a five-game losing streak in season openers.

Nussmeier did not hold back when explaining what it feels like to break a long losing streak.

“To win a game like that, you know it wasn't pretty and we scored 17 points, but coming out here on the road and breaking the losing streak and all of that, it's exciting for our program,” Nussmeier said. “It's huge. It's a momentum booster and a confidence booster.”

The last time that LSU won the first game of the season was 2019. That season featured Joe Burrow's high-powered offense, which led the Tigers to an undefeated season and College Football Playoff national championship.

Last year, LSU lost its season opener 27-20 against USC.

At the time, head coach Brian Kelly slammed his fists on the table and knocked a water bottle over.

“We're sitting here again … we're sitting here again,” Kelly said last year. “Talking about the same things, about not finishing when you have an opponent in a position to put 'em away.”

But now Kelly is all smiles after starting the season with a win against a top-five team.

LSU football rides defense to second half victory against Clemson

Saturday's game did not go according to plan for either team.

Most fans expected a shootout between potential NFL first-round quarterbacks Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik. Instead, it was LSU's defense that surprisingly stepped up and made the difference in this low-scoring affair.

LSU shutout Clemson in the second half and limited them to only 32 rushing yards on the day.

“You've got to have some grit and you've got to have character, and these kids listened to all the doubters and said, ‘You know what? It doesn't matter,'” Kelly said about his players after the game.

Kelly rightfully praised his defense for securing the big win.

“We've had offenses here in the last few years that could move the football,” Kelly said. “We needed to complement it with a defense that could stand the test. You go on the road and play a top-5 team, you better bring a defense.”

Next up for LSU football is a home game against Louisiana Tech on September 6th.