LSU football has produced the 2026 Senior Bowl Most Valuable Player. It also caps off what became a rough 2025 for Garrett Nussmeier.

The right-handed quarterback only threw eight times down in Mobile. Yet completed five passes for 60 yards and tossed one touchdown — earning the game's MVP honor.

Nussmeier, though, didn't just reach the end zone through his arm. The now former Tigers QB showed his mobility too inside the red zone.

Former @LSUfootball QB Garrett Nussmeier takes it in for the score at the @seniorbowl 🙌 @Garrettnuss13 pic.twitter.com/bjLgSRbYFR — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 31, 2026

Players who partake in the Senior Bowl turn to the contest in the effort to boost their NFL Draft stock. Now Nussmeier could be changing the narrative on his projected draft status — especially as it dropped.

Can LSU produce first rounder still with Garrett Nussmeier?

Multiple draft projections once listed the LSU QB as the potential No. 1 pick. Nussmeier first fueled top pick chatter and Heisman Trophy hype by returning to Baton Rouge on Dec. 11, 2024.

Article Continues Below

But Nussmeier and the Tigers hit a rigid 2025.

LSU first started the season with promise at 4-0 — including edging 2024 College Football Playoff team Clemson. But an Ole Miss team previously led by future LSU head coach Lane Kiffin toppled the Tigers on Sept. 27.

Things snowballed from there, including the abrupt change in leadership.

LSU stumbled to 5-4 including taking three straight losses. Except Brian Kelly got fired before LSU faced Alabama on Nov. 8. Nussmeier endured a difficult '25 from both win/loss production and statistically.

He only played nine games — totaling 1,927 yards and just 12 touchdowns. He also settled for a lowly -57 rushing yards.

Even his performance down in Mobile facing the nation's top seniors doesn't guarantee a day one selection. Nussmeier will really need to wow NFL scouts and general managers at the March NFL Scouting Combine to shoot up the draft boards.