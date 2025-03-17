Following a disappointing 2024, LSU football fans are probably reminiscing about the program's last reign at the top, which took place during the historically dominant 2019 season. That team's impact far transcends Baton Rouge, however. The latest, record-setting NFL contract extensions that former Tigers stars Ja'Marr Chase and Derek Stingley Jr. just signed only enhances the legacy of that all-time-great group.

Both of these All-American national champions cashed in on All-Pro campaigns and are now the highest-paid players ever at their respective positions. After winning the wide receiver triple crown and finishing third in Offensive Player of the year voting, Chase inked a colossal four-year, $161 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. His contract is bigger than that of any non-quarterback in NFL history.

Stingley did not wait long to secure his own monumental payday. The 23-year-old resets the cornerback market after reaching a new contract with the Houston Texans for three years, $90 million. He recorded five interceptions, 18 pass breakups and 37 solo tackles last season. With these latest extensions, the 2019 LSU football Tigers now have the green to reinforce their already strong claim as the best college team of all-time.

Ja'Marr Chase, Derek Stingley Jr. add to insane LSU-themed financial figure

When combining Chase and Stingley's future earnings with 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and current Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson, the core Tigers players have agreed to a staggering value of $666 million on their second contracts, per ESPN's Ben Baby. The SEC schools that witnessed LSU go 15-0 and defeat Clemson in the national title game would probably consider that number to be all too appropriate.

With or without dark magic, though, what that squad accomplished will permanently live in the record books. Now, those four aforementioned talents are aiming to capture ultimate glory at the professional level.

Ja'Marr Chase will continue to join Burrow and fellow receiver Tee Higgins (also signed a new deal on Sunday) in forming one of the NFL's most potent passing attacks, while Derek Stingley Jr. and Will Anderson lead a Texans defense that should be impactful for the years to come.

In the meanwhile, LSU fans are surely grateful to celebrate something positive related to their program.