The Houston Texans are making moves to upgrade their defense this offseason. Houston already agreed to trade for Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Now the Texans have handed out a huge contract extension to one of the rising stars in their secondary.

The Texans have signed All-Pro CB Derek Stingley Jr. to a three-year extension worth $90 million per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Stingley's contract features a whopping $89 million guaranteed.

Stingley now becomes the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history with a base contract value of $30 million per season.

This probably will not be Stingley's last big pay day during his NFL career. Stingley is currently set to hit free agency again at the age of 28 after this extension expires.

Stingley has emerged as one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL over the past few seasons. He is coming off back-to-back seasons with five interceptions and 10+ passes defensed.

Stingley earned First-Team All Pro honors for his impressive 2024 season. He showed up strong during the playoffs, logging five passes defensed and two interceptions during Houston's two playoff games in January.

The Texans will now continue building their secondary with Stingley as their crown jewel. He will continue to ascend along with fellow youngsters Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre, and Calen Bullock.

Texans reinforce their defense with a number of smart free agency moves

The Texans made a number of smart additions to their defense during the first week of NFL free agency.

Houston added some fresh faces on defense and retained some familiar faces. The defensive line was one area where the Texans seemed determined to add depth.

The Texans brought in DT Sheldon Rankins from the Bengals on a one-year contract. Rankins was a starter for the Bengals in 2024 and projects to start next to Tommy Togiai for the Texans in 2025. Since he signed a one-year contract, it is reasonable to suggest that Houston may spend a draft pick at DT to solidify the future of the position.

Houston also added depth at edge rusher, adding Darrell Taylor and bringing back Derek Barnett. They will both serve as depth behind Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter.

The Texans also brought in former Rams linebacker Nick Niemann on a two-year deal worth $6.5 million. He is a career special teamer who has only started three games at linebacker. Niemann will likely be a special teams contributor in Houston as well.

Finally, Houston added CB Tremon Smith on a two-year contract. Like Niemann, he projects as a special teamer and depth piece.