Ole Miss is looking to avenge their only loss of the season. Ole Miss will face Georgia in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl. Now, it looks like they will have one of their star players in the line-up, as Kewan Lacy is probable for the game.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN and the CFP injury report, LAcy is probable for the game, as is tight end Dae'Quan Wright. Meanwhile, Caleb Odom is questionable, while Raymond Collins is doubtful. Cedrick Bevaers and John Wayne Oliver are both out for the game for Ole Miss.

Lacy, a Doak Walker Award finalist, was injured in the second half of the College Football Playoff first-round game with Tulane. He did not return to the game after injuring his shoulder.

The running back is a major key to the offense for the Rebels. He has run for 1,366 yards and 21 touchdowns this year. The star back has also scored in seven straight games, while running for over 140 yards in three of the last five games. He ran for just 31 yards in the first game with Georgia, but scored twice in the game.

This is not the first time the status of Lacy has been discussed this week. Ole Miss QB coach Joe Judge also gave a small update on Saturday, according to Barkley Traux of On3.

“He was out there with us today,” Judge said. “At this point in the season, no one’s 100%. I’ll let the head coach (Pete Golding) handle the injury updates.”

Glenn Schumann, the defensive coordinator for Georgia, also spoke about the status of Lacy to DawgsHW.

“If he’s available, like I assume he will be, that’s gonna be a big part of the game,” Schumann said.

Lacy was not the only major news to come out of the injury report. Georgia will be without Drew Bobo, their star offensive lineman. They will also be missing some major parts of the defense. Linebacker Gabe Harris Jr, who has 26 tackles and a sack, is out for the game. Meanwhile, Joenel Aguero and Kyron Jones, both studs in the secondary, are out. Aguero had 39 tackles with two pass breakups and a touchdown this year. Meanwhile, Jones had 24 tackles and a forced fumble.

While Lacy is beat up, the Rebels will need him in this game if Ole Miss is going to pull the upset on New Year's Day and move on to the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.