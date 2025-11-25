Former LSU head coach Brian Kelly remains locked in a heated legal battle with the university, arguing that the school is actively damaging his chances of landing another coaching job.

According to Kelly, LSU’s refusal to officially finalize his termination has created uncertainty around his employment status, which he believes is scaring off potential suitors. Kelly’s attorneys detailed those concerns in a letter sent on November 18 to LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry and board of supervisors member John H. Carmouche.

“As you know, there is absolutely no basis to LSU's contrived positions that Coach Kelly was not terminated or that cause existed for such termination,” the letter reads via ESPN. “LSU's conduct, including its failure to confirm that Coach Kelly was terminated without cause and its unsupported allegations of misconduct on the part of Coach Kelly, has made it nearly impossible for Coach Kelly to secure other football-related employment. LSU's conduct continues to harm Coach Kelly, particularly during this critical hiring period.”

The letter forcefully rejected LSU’s justification for not confirming Kelly’s termination. Kelly and LSU parted ways on October 26 after a disappointing home loss to Texas A&M, which dropped the Tigers to 5-3.

Frank Wilson has been serving as the interim coach since the separation. Former athletic director Scott Woodward insisted at the time that the move was tied to performance. However, LSU parted ways with Woodward himself days later.

Kelly has since filed a lawsuit alleging LSU is attempting to sidestep the $54 million buyout owed to him by maintaining the position that he was not formally fired, or that he should be dismissed for cause.

LSU has reportedly tried to negotiate smaller settlements of $25 million and $30 million, both of which Kelly rejected. Complicating matters further, LSU is actively searching for Kelly’s replacement and is reportedly pursuing Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin with a massive long-term offer.

As the Tigers (7-4) prepare for their regular-season finale against No. 8 Oklahoma (9-2), the off-field drama continues to intensify. With several Power Four coaching vacancies currently open, Kelly argues that LSU’s handling of his termination limits his ability to pursue those opportunities.