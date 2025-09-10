The 2025 LSU football season started with a massive win against Clemson on the road, but in Week 2, the Tigers looked sluggish after coming down from the high of that Week 1 win, with a sloppy win against Louisiana Tech. They are still one of the best teams in the conference. A massive key to their success this year relies on the transfer portal with 18 newcomers, but they have already parted ways with one piece of this defense.

Texas football transfer Sydir Mitchell has already left the program. He came in as part of a massive focus on re-energizing the defense, but after a brief time, Mitchell is already gone after two weeks. LSU beat reporter Shea Dixon for On3 Sports was the first to report the news and noted that Mitchell had not logged a single defensive snap through LSU's first two games.

Dixon podsted on X: “DL Sydir Mitchell is no longer on the LSU Football team, sources tell me. He's not currently listed on LSU's official online roster. The Texas Longhorns transfer did not log a defensive snap across LSU's first two games.”

Mitchell is a massive defender up front, listed at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, and has much potential as a former three-star recruit from New Jersey.

It is worth noting that the LSU football team has played seven defensive linemen across the first two games of the season, and they have shown they have more than enough depth because he has not played a single down for the Tigers.

Dominick McKinley and Bernard Gooden are handling first-team duties through the first two games, along with Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory, rounding out the two-deep depth chart.

Article Continues Below

Brian Kelly specifically talked about how impressive the newcomers looked before the season and how the team was excited about what they would look like, especially with the newcomers turning heads. The LSU football team went all in on the transfer portal this season, and it has paid off so far, even without Mitchell.