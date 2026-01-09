Michigan football had a strong season, going 9-4 (7-2 in the conference). While quarterback Bryce Underwood is set to return, the Wolverines, a popular Michigan football running back, has officially declared some news, according to NCAA insider Pete Nakos.

BREAKING: Michigan star RB Justice Haynes plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos reports👀https://t.co/xTPR27nrAr pic.twitter.com/SPRHb4h9jv — On3 (@On3sports) January 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

Justice Haynes has officially entered the transfer portal. Ultimately, that means he will not be returning to Ann Arbor. Haynes rushed for 857 yards and 1o touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry over seven games. Additionally, he had 13 catches for 50 yards. Haynes saw his season end prematurely as he sustained a foot injury. The junior also possibly lost some starting time to Jordan Marshall, who emerged in his place to rush for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Article Continues Below

Haynes is not the first key offensive player to depart Michigan via the transfer portal. However, his departure will make the running back depth slimmer after it had been a strength in 2025. Haynes was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week earlier this season, and was a player who helped make the Wolverines better. With him leaving, there will be a void, as the Wolverines lose one of their most explosive runners.

Michigan has long used a running scheme and will have to work quickly to replace Haynes. While Marshall was solid in his first full-time starting role, he will need help, and the Wolverines will either need to transfer another running back in or move one up in their depth chart. Meanwhile, Haynes could play a pivotal role at whatever school he transfers to, and possibly set himself up for a future spot in the NFL Draft.