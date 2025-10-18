The LSU Tigers football team lit up social media after a 62-yard touchdown that stunned fans and changed the tone of their SEC matchup. The play came midway through the third quarter when quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connected with wide receiver Zavion Thomas on one of the wildest plays of the 2025 season. The Tigers trailed the No. 17 ranked Vanderbilt Commodores by a score of 24-13 before the highlight moment flipped the momentum.

Under pressure, Nussmeier escaped the pocket and dumped a short pass to Thomas, who turned it into an instant classic. The senior wideout broke three tackles, sprinting up the sideline for a 62-yard score that silenced the crowd at FirstBank Stadium. The touchdown cut Vanderbilt’s lead to three points and reignited LSU’s push for the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers football program shared the moment on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, celebrating the play that quickly went viral.

“18 Stood in the pocket.

0 Made everyone miss.

@Garrettnuss13 @ftfzayy_”

The clip quickly went viral, drawing thousands of views as fans and analysts hailed it as one of the most electric touchdowns by the Tigers offense this season. Nussmeier has 225 passing yards, and Thomas has 78 receiving, showing how dangerous and explosive the Tigers offense remains even under pressure.

With two minutes left, Vanderbilt holds a touchdown lead and is driving deep into LSU territory after a key third-down conversion. The crowd is on its feet as the Commodores look to seal it, but one more defensive stand could give the Tigers a final chance to pull off a miracle in Nashville.