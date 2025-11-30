The New York Jets have not had a great season, but when they are able to get wins, they make sure to go all out. That's what happened this week against the Atlanta Falcons, and it went down to the final seconds for them to get the victory. It was Nick Folk who won the game for the Jets, as he snuck in a 56-yard field goal.

41-year old Nick Folk barely drills a game-winning 56-yard FG and the #Jets get their third win of the season.

pic.twitter.com/EqWlSblV4e — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

While the players showed their excitement for Folk on the field, social media brought back the “Folk hero” nickname.

“Folk hero!! Nick Folk just made a 56-yarder to clinch a win for the Jets. Unbelievable,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Folk Hero. Jets win 27-24 and improve to 3-9 this season,” another user wrote.

“It’s been over a decade since Rex Ryan suggested ‘Folk Hero' for a back page headline and Nick Folk is still saving the day,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo wrote.

It was a back-and-forth game between the Jets and the Falcons, and it was in the fourth quarter where things got exciting. With the Falcons up a touchdown, the Jets drove down the field, and Tyrod Taylor ran in for a touchdown to tie the game. The Falcons had a chance to take the lead, but the Jets held them on defense.

The Jets then had a chance to put some points on the board, but the Falcons' defense had some big plays on the drive, and they got the ball back. The Falcons once again got the ball back, and the receivers dropped some crucial passes to get them closer to scoring. Unfortunately for them, they went 3-and-out, and the Jets got another chance.

This is where the Jets sealed the game, as they were already in good field position after the punt. With five seconds left, Folk made the 56-yard kick to win the game.