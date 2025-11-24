As it was the Dallas Cowboys' first home game since the tragic passing of Marshawn Kneeland, the team came out and achieved a huge comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 24-21. While the Cowboys made the unreal comeback against the Eagles, head coach Brian Schottenheimer would speak about the team's mentality in overcoming losing someone dear to them, like Kneeland.

After going down 21-7 at halftime, there could have been many people thinking the game was all but over, but Dallas' efforts in the second half would silence any of them. Schottenheimer would speak on continuing to honor Kneeland through their play on the field and how “proud” he is of the win over the Eagles.

“We are connected for life through this,” Schottenheimer said, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “And, even tonight, we came in here after the big win, and we had a flag that was made to honor Marshawn that Osa carried out for defensive introductions. The guys were in the middle of the locker room just dancing and passing the flag around to each other. And I mean, it just warmed my heart, man. It really did. It just made me … I just knew he was looking down on us, and he was so proud of what these guys were able to overcome.”

Brian Schottenehimer on the Cowboys' “resilience”

Article Continues Below

With the Cowboys' 21-point comeback over the Eagles, it could have been simple to doubt Dallas, especially with how emotional this season has been for the team with Kneeland's passing. However, Schottenheimer would emphasize the team's “resilience” that would be “tested” by Kneeland's loss and how they want to continue to honor him.

“The resilience of this team was tested with the loss of Marshawn, and much bigger than football, right?” Schottenheimer said. “But the distraction of being able to do what we love to do and to honor Marshawn is what motivates us. I would say it that way. We want to play well, we want to win to honor Marshawn. Because the way Marshawn played the game…I mean, he played the game with his hair on fire, man. He absolutely was just incredibly passionate on the football field. I think that’s what you’re seeing from our football team.”

At any rate, the Cowboys are now 5-5-1 as the team next faces the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday for Thanksgiving.