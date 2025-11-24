On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs picked up a huge win in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts, getting back above the .500 mark at 6-5 in the process. It was a much-needed win for a Kansas City team that was not in a technical must-win spot on Sunday, but about as close to that as you can get at this point in the season.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs did not make it out of this game unscathed from an injury perspective, as offensive lineman Trey Smith went down with an injury, which is made worse by the fact that the team has a short week this week, next taking the field on Thursday for a game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Recently, NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network took to X, formerly Twitter, with the latest update on Smith's status, and it wasn't one that will please fans of Kansas City.

“#Chiefs Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith is dealing both high- and low-ankle sprains, sources say. Smith is expected to miss some time, including likely against the #Cowboys on Thursday,” reported Rapoport.

On paper, the Cowboys wouldn't seem to be too devastating of an opponent to not have Smith in the lineup for, but Dallas did pick up a big win on Sunday, knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles after coming back from a 21-0 deficit, so Kansas City would certainly like to have one of its best overall players in Smith in the lineup for that game.

Still, the Chiefs have to be thrilled with the way they were able to overcome adversity on Sunday, coming back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and winning the game when they got there.

The Chiefs and Cowboys are set to kick things off on Thursday at 4:30 pm ET for the second Thanksgiving NFL game of the day.