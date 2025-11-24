The Dallas Cowboys pulled off an improbable comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles, earning a 24-21 Week 12 victory. Skip Bayless had to make sure no one forgot about it anytime soon.

In a 17-minute video on X, formerly Twitter, Bayless got out all his thoughts and feelings on the matchup. Needless to say, the controversial sports analyst is over the moon with the victory.

“In all my years of living and dying for my Dallas Cowboys, I have never, ever seen a wilder, crazier, more impossible comeback than that comeback,” Bayless said. “These were the 4-5-1 Cowboys who looked dead in the water in the first half.”

MOST IMPOSSIBLE COMEBACK OF MY COWBOY-LOVIN’ LIFE! pic.twitter.com/QOAInreQP0 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cowboys through and though, Bayless' take on the game comes with plenty of verbiage that only he could conjure up. But watching back the Sunday matchup, it's hard for fans to not be shocked with Dallas earning the victory.

The Eagles got out to a 21-0 lead, holding a 21-7 advantage at halftime. But the Cowboys didn't back down, scoring two more touchdowns before a last-second field goal to win the game. Philadelphia missed a field goal to open the fourth, before Dallas forced a Saquon Barkley fumble. And while the Cowboys dealt with brutal CeeDee Lamb drops, Dak Prescott led the team on a nine-play, 49-yard drive to win the game.

Any win over the Eagles would warrant a strong reaction from Bayless. But their comeback victory had him freaking out to the fullest extent. Now 5-5-1 on the year, the Cowboys will look to keep Bayless and all fans happy when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving.