The No. 4 Miami Hurricanes are off to a hot start, as the program is 3-0 heading into the Week 4 matchup against the Florida Gators. What was initially viewed as a huge matchup before the start of the 2025-26 campaign has become a tad less exciting due to Florida owning a 1-2 record to begin the season. Despite the slow start, it appears that Mario Cristobal is not taking the Gators lightly.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the 54-year-old head coach claimed that this year's Florida team is a talented group. So, despite Florida beginning the season with a 1-2 record, Cristobal still believes the Gators are a competitive team. Especially considering they are a rival of the Hurricanes.

“They're one of the most talented teams we've seen in four years,” said Mario Cristobal. “They've got speed, size, scheme, and great coaching. They're as good as any team that we have faced. We always expect everybody's best, and we're looking forward to an unbelievable opportunity.

“In rivalry games all across the country, you're never all the way in the win column or all the way in the loss column,” Cristobal continued. “It's a back-and-forth. The energy, intensity, and all the hype surrounding it, is a different level. Our job is to make sure that becomes a non-factor. We focus on doing our job and not letting anything get in the way of that. But the intensity that these guys will play with, knowing that they've known each other since high school and youth football, is through the roof.”

Florida's two losses came from a surprising 18-16 Week 2 loss to the USF Bulls, which was followed by a tough 20-10 Week 3 loss to the No. 3 LSU Tigers. Mario Cristoabl is correct in that Miami should not take the Gators lightly. By doing so, we could expect another big game from the Hurricanes.

Cristoabl has his team playing well so far this season. Miami is 3-0 after earning a huge 49-12 Week 3 win over USF. But the Hurricanes' biggest win came in Week 1 when they beat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 27-24.