Miami (FL) football heads into its fourth year under head coach Mario Cristobal after a 2024 season, where the program took a step in the right direction. The Hurricanes had their first double-digit win total since 2017, finishing third in the ACC overall. However, the season was plagued by disappointing losses, such as the 42-38 defeat at Syracuse, which cost this team a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Despite finishing the year at No. 18, Miami was ranked as high as No. 4. Led by Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward, Mario Cristobal's squad was first in the nation in scoring at 43.9 points per game. Ward is now off to the NFL Draft and is projected to be a high first-round pick. As the program rebuilds from this significant loss, it still has a few critical targets heading into National Signing Day on February 5.

Miami's outlook heading into 2025

One of the Hurricanes' biggest questions heading into the offseason was how they would replace Cam Ward. Fortunately, that question was answered with news that shocked the nation. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck transferred to Miami only a day after withdrawing from the 2025 NFL Draft. Many scouts viewed Beck as a potential first-round pick in this year's draft.

The Second-team All-SEC selection's decision immediately fills Miami's most significant offensive need. However, there is some trepidation about Beck's ability to fill Cam Ward's shoes. The incoming fifth-year is recovering from UCL surgery and had a solid but inconsistent season for the Bulldogs.

Mario Cristobal must get the best out of Beck to raise Miami's ceiling from its way-too-early ranking of 23 overall. With National Signing Day approaching, there are some available players who could help Cristobal achieve this goal.

OT Ty Haywood

Ty Haywood is the best-undecided player for the Class of 2025. The Denton, Texas native is the only 5-star recruit who is still available as the 18th overall prospect. At 6'5, 285 pounds, Haywood is fifth in the class at his position with tremendous room for growth.

247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks provided a full scouting report on the senior offensive tackle. In this write-up, Brooks specifically dives into how Haywood can impact a team like the Hurricanes immediately while also being a key player on this roster for the long term.

“Imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height. Long-armed with a huge reach. Gradually improved quickness off the ball throughout junior year and performed well on the elite camp circuit prior to senior season to ascend a loaded 2025 OT board. Owner of an outstanding multi-sport profile that includes elite throws data in the form of double-digit 50-foot-plus shot put reps in Spring 2024, including a 58-6 personal record.

Promising athletic testing ledger, particularly in lateral suddenness. Still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done. Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during high school career. Balance and body control come and go.

Sudden power can get him on his heels, but he is strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. Possesses the physical traits and athleticism — functional and verified — to play on the outside on either end of the O-line, but might project best to a right tackle role. It certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well. Overall, worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside.”

Whether he starts right away or provides depth on the offensive line, Haywood is a critical player who can immediately raise the Hurricanes' floor. Miami will need to replace a few players up front this offseason, including All-ACC tackle Jalen Rivers. Beck's development in this new offense will ultimately revolve around how reliable the Hurricanes are in the trenches.

According to ESPN, Haywood is considering 30 schools. Miami's probability of signing the elite prospect is low, but Mario Cristobal and company still have a chance!

WR Jaylen Moore

There is much less information about Jaylen Moore compared to Ty Haywood. The Westlake Village, California native is a three-star recruit with a scouting rating of 77 overall. Moore is listed at 6'2, 180 lbs, and would provide Miami's wideout core with a valuable, physical presence. This group is, unfortunately, being gutted.

The Hurricanes are losing their top two wideouts, Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George. In addition, Isaiah Horton, a prized recruit in the transfer portal, has left the program for Alabama. What might have been a strength for Mario Cristobal's offense could become a weakness heading into 2025.

Jaylen Moore is currently considering nine schools heading into National Signing Day. Programs of note in contention include Colorado and Michigan State. Several Group of Five programs are also interested in the wideout.

Miami's 2025 recruiting without these targets

Mario Cristobal has put together the 15th-ranked recruiting class in the country for 2025. That is a dip from the 2024 class that was considered top-five. However, many of the players who came in last year have returned to Coral Gables and will be taking a step up in their development.

Overall, expectations might not be as high for Mario Cristobal and company in 2025. But that does not mean the Hurricanes should not be a mainstay in the top 25. This is a program that, on a yearly basis, expects to contend for ACC titles. Even with the offseason losses, those expectations do not change. Signing either of these players would go a long way toward helping this team accomplish that mission.