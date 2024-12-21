Alabama football garnered backlash for failing to keep most of its 2024 roster. Nearly 20 players entered the transfer portal following the first season of Kalen DeBoer. However, DeBoer and ‘Bama made up for its losses in a big way Saturday, via Miami.

Prized wide receiver Isaiah Horton is heading to Tuscaloosa, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. Horton becomes the most experienced, plus most high-profile, transfer addition for the Crimson Tide.

Horton is a former four-star talent out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He earned the same rating after entering the portal. Now he's coming to DeBoer and the Tide after catching passes from Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward.

Horton's addition also eases the unrest surrounding the state of Crimson Tide football, amid the multiple player transfers. Running back Justice Hayes became one of the more publicized portal additions out of Alabama. New North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick even landed former four-star Alabama signing Miles McVay to the offensive line, which occurred Thursday.

Ex-Miami WR adding towering presence for Alabama

Horton brings towering height and a plethora of game action in tow to Tuscaloosa.

The 6-foot-3 wideout gives DeBoer a new and longer WR option moving forward. He even emerged as a stout option for one of the nation's most explosive offenses this past regular season.

Horton caught 56 passes, tallied 616 yards, and scored five touchdowns — all while playing for the Atlantic Coast Conference's top scoring offense and No. 1 overall unit. And Horton established himself as a reliable target while playing opposite of school record-breaker Xavier Restrepo.

Horton has logged 29 games of action across three seasons at “The U.” He's caught 70 career passes for 790 total yards and has six touchdowns.

His arrival comes during another crucial time for Alabama. Quarterback Jalen Milroe is still deciding to enter the 2025 NFL Draft or return for one more season. Horton now gives him a new talented option to throw to if Milroe returns. Alabama still has Germie Bernard and Ryan Williams as two more explosive wideouts — who can now form a tandem with Horton.