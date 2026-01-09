As the Miami football team beat the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinals on Thursday night, 31-27, it advances the program to the national championship game, the first time for them since the 2001 season. With the Miami football team not content yet with its success, head coach Mario Cristobal would share his mindset after the close win over Ole Miss.

There is no doubt that the Fiesta Bowl win for the Hurricanes was one for the ages, not just the program's history, but CFP history, as the 25-point fourth quarter saw a back-and-forth affair. While there is no doubt celebration to be had for the team, Cristobal is level-headed, giving an NSFW answer when asked what it means to him in reaching his first national title game.

“I don’t think about it until the end of the season, dude,” Cristobal said to On3 Sports. “I’m not wired that way. I’m a boring son a b****.”

The Hurricanes really outplayed the Rebels the whole game, but it wasn't until the final period that turnovers and penalties gave Ole Miss major life. Cristobal would admit this, saying there is a “lot to improve on.”

Article Continues Below

“We shot ourselves in the foot a lot,” Cristobal said. “Here’s the good thing. We won the game. We have a lot to improve on. We turned the ball over. We committed penalties. We missed field goals. We put ourselves in not the best situation, but still fought our way out of it.”

“We have a lot to fix and get better off of,” Cristobal continued. “That’s a good thing. That brings you off that win high.”

The Hurricanes look for their first national championship since the 2001 season, awaiting the winner of Indiana and Oregon in Friday night's highly-anticipated Peach Bowl matchup.