After the Miami football team suffered a collapse against Louisville last Friday night, there was a moment after the game that took the fanbase back a bit. Miami football quarterback Carson Beck had a costly interception in what ended up being the final play for them, but would absolve responsibility to the media, which led to Cam Newton's reaction.

Beck would say after the game that there was miscommunication on the play, leading him to say that the wide receiver “ran the route wrong” and that “we ran the wrong play,” Newton would make light of quarterbacks on his show who play in the city, such as Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, for how they talk to the media and call out other players on the team as believes Beck did, via his show “4th and 1.”

“Carson Beck. I know you’re in Miami and I know they got something in the water down there because you got the Miami Hurricanes and you got the Miami Dolphins,” Newton said. “And what those quarterbacks are doing is giving a how not to respond in the media. It’s tough to be a teammate of those quarterbacks in Miami because they’re gonna call it how they see it.”

“And sometimes I would tell you this, Mr. Beck, when you’re getting paid, how you’re getting paid, brother, that stat line doesn’t look conducive to what you’re getting paid. So be very, very careful, shhh. Take the high road,” Newton continued.

Miami football's Carson Beck describes fourth interception

Article Continues Below

While it was a shocking upset loss by the Miami football team, who were ranked No. 2 in the country, to an unranked Louisville program, there's no denying that people are pointing at Beck. In the game, Beck threw for 271 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. When asked about the play where he threw the interception, he said that the Hurricanes had a “perfect play,” according to CBS Sports.

“We have a perfect play for it, we just had a miscommunication with the route and what we were doing,” Beck said. “Ran the route wrong. I went to go throw it because we're hot off of a pressure and again, he made a good play on it. But it definitely didn't help that we ran the wrong play.”

At any rate, Miami looks to bounce back as it takes on Stanford on Saturday.