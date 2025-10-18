Miami football was upset by Louisville on Friday, losing by a final score of 24-21. Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck struggled to say the least, throwing four interceptions in the game. He did go 25-35 through the air for 271 yards, but Beck failed to throw a touchdown and the interceptions were far from ideal. While discussing his final interception of the contest, Beck called out running the “wrong play” as opposed to taking full responsibility — a practice that is often common with quarterbacks regardless of the circumstances.

“We have a perfect play for it, we just had a miscommunication with the route and what we were doing,” Beck told reporters after the game, via CBS Sports. “Ran the route wrong. I went to go throw it because we're hot off of a pressure and again, he made a good play on it. But it definitely didn't help that we ran the wrong play.”

Quarterback is the most glorified position in the sport. It also receives most of the blame when things don't go according to plan. As mentioned, QBs typically shoulder the blame even when a receiver runs a wrong route or a play features miscommunication by accident. Carson Beck, however, avoided taking responsibility for the final interception, instead stating that miscommunication played a role, the route was not run correctly and it was the wrong play.

There was surely frustration for the QB following such a difficult contest. Beck wanted a fresh start this year and Miami has played well for the most part.

Carson Beck and the Hurricanes will look to bounce back as soon as possible.