Down goes the No. 2 seed Ohio State football.

The Buckeyes are no longer the defending College Football Playoff champions after getting dethroned Wednesday night by Carson Beck and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in AT&T Stadium in Arlington to the tune of a 24-14 score.

After it became apparent that Ohio State football was going to lose to the Hurricanes, fans trooped to social media to react to the game, including to the stunning loss that the Buckeyes suffered at the hands of head coach Mario Cristobal's squad.

“I'll eat my crow. Looked totally unprepared coming out and couldn't catch back up and get stops. Shocking,” a fan said.

"Ohio State lmaoooooo"

From another social media user on X, formerly Twitter: “Ohio state played juco teams all year then got a month off before playing a real team just to put up 14 points lmao.”

With the loss to the University of Miami ohio state now falls to 0-3 in bowl games played on New Year's Eve pic.twitter.com/dccOQxYRO1 — THE RED RANGER (@THEREDRANGER3) January 1, 2026

Ohio State fans at their New Years Eve partypic.twitter.com/csuOLhtR0U — Underdog (@Underdog) January 1, 2026

This is indeed a tough way to make an exit from the College Football Playoff for the Buckeyes. Many expected them to take care of business in Arlington and move on to the semifinal portion of the CFP, but a red-hot and seemingly peaking Hurricanes denied Ohio State a chance to advance.

The Buckeyes hurt themselves with a stagnant offense and turnovers, especially in the first half, where they were held scoreless. Quarterback Julian Sayin had a letdown performance with a lot on the line, as he went just 22-of-35 for 287 passing yards and a touchdown with two interceptions, including the one late in the fourth quarter that sealed the win for Miami.

Ohio State finishes its 2025 campaign with an overall 12-2 record.