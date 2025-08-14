The biggest story of the offseason for the Miami football program was the addition of quarterback Carson Beck to take over for last year's number one overall draft pick Cam Ward. Beck initially declared his intention to enter last year's NFL Draft after his stint with Georgia football but ended up walking back that decision and joining Miami in the transfer portal.

If the early results are any indication, Beck is already making waves with the Hurricanes ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

“Carson Beck has impressed teammates and coaches this spring, coming off his throwing elbow injury,” reported Pete Nakos of On3 Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

“Shannon [Dawson] loves him,” a source close to the Hurricanes football program said, per Nakos.

At one point, Beck was thought to be a potential first round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy candidate during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs.

However, Beck was mostly erratic during last season with Georgia, throwing several interceptions in key spots, including a brutal game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road.

Beck ultimately was injured in Georgia football's SEC Championship Game win against the Texas Longhorns, which ended his season and for a time looked like it might be the last snap he played in college football. He had to have surgery on his elbow this offseason to address the injury.

However, an interesting offseason saga eventually brought Beck to Miami, where he will look to fill the Heisman Trophy-sized shoes of Cam Ward from last year. In 2024, Miami got off to a strong start but ultimately faded away down the stretch, with even a player as great as Ward finding himself unable to do everything by himself.

The Hurricanes will hope that a deeper supporting cast makes life easier on Beck this year.

Miami football is slated to kick off its schedule at home against Notre Dame on August 31.