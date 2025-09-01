Miami (FL) football and Notre Dame engaged in a defensive confrontation Sunday. But C.J. Daniels caught the Fighting Irish off guard, literally. By delivering an absolute viral worthy catch.

Rain pelted the Hard Rock Stadium grass. The College Football Transfer Portal addition from LSU faced a double team. Carson Beck heaved the ball his way anyway. And Daniels executed this massive one-handed snag.

The former Tiger delivered his first big play in a Hurricanes uniform. He even pulled it off one day after Florida's Vernon Brown III produced his own one-hander against Long Island.

Daniels won over the Miami fans who filled the iconic stadium. And sparked multiple reactions online.

Notable CJ Daniels reactions after epic catch in Miami vs. Notre Dame 

CJ Daniels 4 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Oklahoma Sooners. Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium.
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daniels entered “The U” needing to help replace school legend Xavier Restrepo. He also needed to make an impression of the Hurricane icons who stood on the sidelines. Including wide receiving stars Michael Irvin and Andre Johnson.

Daniels ended his first half trending worldwide. Thousands flocked to social media to react to his epic catch.

“Catch of the year nominee!” was what ESPN's X account posted after the incredible grab.

Miami's X account for football even suggested to Sportscenter to take a look at that catch. A photo immediately went viral showing how Daniels needed to stretch for the reception.

Hard Rock Bet even dished this big declaration for the ‘Canes: Miami may have found its next Odell Beckham.

Daniels seemed destined for Miami back in 2023. As this past play went viral too during a time he played for Liberty University.

Daniels' epic snatch ate up 20 yards for the final second quarter touchdown. He got mobbed by his new teammates right after. Then rose as a new fan favorite for the fans wearing green and orange.

The sixth-year senior entered his new home with 148 career receptions. But his grab with under 15 seconds will officially go down as his most talked about one.

