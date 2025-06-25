Miami (FL) football is sending its own storm surge during hurricane season. These Hurricanes are racking up impressive June college football recruiting wins, notably Israel Briggs on Tuesday. Now “The U” is immediately pairing Briggs with a former Southeastern Conference commit.

Miami landed ex-Tennessee wide receiver commit Tyran Evans Wednesday — nearly 24 hours after Briggs chose the Atlantic Coast Conference power. The Charlotte, North Carolina native told Hayes Fawcett of On3 “704—->305” in announcing his flip.

The 6-foot-3 Evans adds a new towering weapon to pair with the versatile Briggs. The Visalia, California native Briggs brings a jumbo wideout presence to Coral Gables. With the vision of potentially moving to tight end. That means Miami earns its potential Elijah Arroyo or even Jimmy Graham for the future.

Evans now boosts the offense further under Mario Cristobal. He stepped away from his pledge to the Knoxville SEC school a week ago.

Miami building explosive offense with aggressive recruiting results

Evans told 247Sports' Tom Loy what he was seeking out of his next school following decommitting from the Volunteers.

“Relationships and my development,” Evans said.

But he gleamed about seven different Miami coaches who were courting Evans. Including Cristobal and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson.

“I trust them to develop me to my full potential,” Evans said before he chose Miami.

The ‘Canes add one more red zone target next to Briggs here. But Miami has reeled in additional explosive weaponry ready to ignite in the 305 — and across the nation.

Evans isn't the only SEC flip from Miami. Former Georgia commit Vance Spafford dipped from the Bulldogs and chose Miami instead. The Mission Viejo, California native turned to the ‘Canes on Monday.

The Hurricanes even beat out an in-state rival plus College Football Playoff team before adding Spafford, Briggs and Evans. Asharri Charles spurned Florida and Penn State for Miami. The pass rusher made his decision on Sunday.

Miami is knocking on the door of the top five for 2026 recruiting classes, landing No. 6 now. But the ‘Canes hold the ACC's best recruiting class now.