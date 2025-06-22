Miami (FL) football is gaining steam on the college football recruiting trail. The Hurricanes have landed four prospects in June. And they beat out Florida and Penn State for the latest four-star addition.

Edge rusher Asharri Charles is off to Coral Gables. The 2026 talent announced his decision Sunday afternoon. Recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed the Gators and Nittany Lions were in the final mix for the Venice, Florida talent. Florida State and Missouri were two more schools Charles turned down for the ‘Canes.

“Listen.. Listen.. I Love Miami,” Charles told Fawcett after committing.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound pass rusher becomes the third trench move in a span of less than two weeks for Miami. Head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff landed Tyson Bacon and Canon Pickett on June 11.

Miami delivering fast-rising recruiting class

The Hurricanes sit at No. 8 in the national recruiting rankings by 247Sports. Cristobal and the ‘Canes have collected multiple highlights on the trail.

Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell chose Miami to boost its '26 class. Cantwell committed on May 13. The ‘Canes grabbed one other recruiting win over Florida during the spring. Four-star cornerback Jaelan Waters flipped to Miami. “Seatbelt” Waters was a longtime Gators pledge before pivoting on Feb. 15.

Miami racked up late 2024 recruiting wins too. Including landing four-star CB Camdin Portis — whose father Clinton played on Miami's last national title winning team of the 2001 season.

The Hurricanes hold 15 total verbal commits for the '26 cycle. Charles adds new intrigue to South Beach. Andrew Ivins of 247Sports delivered this evaluation of the incoming defender.

“Densely-built edge defender that has displayed the ability to win with both speed and power while racking up 24.5 sacks the past two seasons for one of the Sunshine State’s top talent-producing programs,” Ivins wrote.

He adds that Charles attacks with “whatever it takes” energy and comes with violent hands. The Venice talent looks like a potential tone setter for Miami's trench future.

The ‘Canes are aiming to improve on defense now that Corey Hetherman is the new defensive coordinator. Miami fell to 10th in scoring defense in the Atlantic Coast Conference.