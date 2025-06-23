After flipping him from Georgia, the Miami Hurricanes have landed a new four-star wide receiver recruit from Southern California, Vance Spafford. Miami has been on a roll recruiting-wise, and after Spafford's commitment, the Hurricanes jumped into the top 10, now ranked eighth in On3's recruiting rankings. Spafford's commitment is a massive pickup, highlighting an offense that recently found extra gear.

Spafford announced his commitment through Hayes Fawcett at On3 with a graphic. It was a massive recruiting win, especially considering he had been committed to Georgia since November. The 5-feet-11, 180-pound wide receiver grabbed all sorts of attention from these schools despite playing high school football in Southern California and not playing closer to the powerhouses down south.

In his commitment post from Hayes Fawcett, he said, “All Glory To My Lord And Savior Jesus Christ, Go Canes!!”

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has always been one of the best recruiters in college football. He had incredible classes at Oregon and has carried that over with his alma mater.

The Hurricanes' recent recruiting hot streak comes after Miami had the best season of the Mario Cristobal era. They had an elite offense and scored at ease, but their defense let them down and kept them from making the College Football Playoff. This is where some of the coaching overhaul for this season comes in, highlighted by Corey Hetherman's appointment as the new defensive coordinator.

This season, the offense has another one-and-done quarterback center, Georgia transfer Carson Beck, so Spafford will have a new signal-caller throwing to him. Still, offensive coordinator Shane Dawson orchestrated this offense, and Spafford was won over by what this system had to offer.

“The football team is made up of the best of the best,” Spafford told 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Blair Angulo. “When I went on my visit there earlier this season, I just noticed how amazing their offensive line was, how much time Carson Beck had to throw, so why not join a team that will throw the ball like that? The program will always attract the best players, and it's got a winning culture, so that was hard for me to turn down.”

Last season, Cam Ward had 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns with a 67.2% completion percentage, which helped boost him to a Heisman Trophy invite and as the top pick in the NFL Draft. Then, Miami's best receiver, Xavier Restrepo, led the team with 1,127 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns. This offense offers its receivers many opportunities, so it's easy to see why Spafford thought the fit was perfect.