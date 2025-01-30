Miami (FL) football has captured the nation's attention with its unique recruiting tactics. The Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal already landed a helicopter on a high school football field in Texas before recruiting. Now Miami pulled an intriguing move on the nephew of Hurricanes legend Ray Lewis.

Cristobal joined his fellow assistants in visiting four-star 2026 edge rusher Bryce Perry-Wright on Wednesday. Perry-Wright stars for Burford High in Georgia. But his famous uncle is the iconic Miami linebacker and two-time Super Bowl winner with the Baltimore Ravens. Perry-Wright took to X to confirm Miami visited him at his school.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder is one of the nation's most coveted defenders for the '26 class. He ranks as the second-best defensive line prospect for his class by 247Sports. Perry-Wright also is the state of Georgia's seventh-ranked prospect by the national recruiting outlet.

Along with Cristobal, Hurricanes defensive ends coach and another NFL legend in Jason Taylor joined in on visiting the trench defender.

Miami faces tough challenge to land Ray Lewis' nephew

Miami's Wednesday visit to Burford doesn't automatically elevate the Hurricanes as the top school for Perry-Wright. Even with the family connection with the university.

That's because an Atlantic Coast Conference rival is at the front of the line for Perry-Wright. He's “warm” on College Football Playoff qualifier Clemson, which won the ACC this past season.

Clemson isn't the only power conference representative in the mix. Perry-Wright took in junior day at Auburn. He's got a litany of colleges trying to court him through its four-year scholarship offers.

Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State and Michigan are among his list of offer choices. Perry-Wright even has half of the 12 CFP qualifiers offering him — Texas, Penn State, SMU, Tennessee, Oregon and national champion Ohio State.

Miami, however, is reclaiming its status as a prime destination for prominent four to five star talent. The Hurricanes have five-star edge rusher Hayden Lowe coming on board soon. Even edge rusher Herbert Scroggins, who hails from Perry-Wright's state, is a prized high-ranking commit as a four-star addition. Having the legendary pass rusher Taylor on staff lifts Miami's chances of winning over recruits.

Perry-Wright is certainly not a recruit to cross off if you're Miami, or even a Hurricanes fan. The Lewis connection provides additional leverage to land him.