Miami (FL) football landed a huge recruiting flex Thursday, literally. They flew to Texas via helicopter and planted the chopper on a high school's football field. Then hunted for future Hurricanes from there.

Head coach Mario Cristobal joined other members of his staff in stepping out of the aerial transportation at DeSoto High School. The high school's football X account confirmed the Hurricanes-themed chopper chose its football field over an airport.

Cristobal and the ‘Canes proceeded to talk to recruits after. But they didn't just limit themselves to DeSoto talent.

Class of 2026 running back Javian “J.O.” Osborne shared on X that Cristobal, defensive ends coach Jason Taylor and RB coach Matt Merritt visited him at Forney High.

It's not known if the Hurricanes visited other neighboring schools outside of DeSoto and Forney. But turns out Miami is also in the Lonestar State for another reason — pursuing a prized four-star wide receiver currently committed to Texas.

Did Miami win over Texas WR commit? Details emerge

Miami's Texas excursion includes offering Longhorns 2026 wide receiver commit Chris Stewart, who plays for Shadow Creek High in Pearland. The high school is less than four hours south of DeSoto.

The 6-foot, 175-pound WR confirmed to Gaby Urrutia of 247Sports' Inside the U that Miami did indeed offer him. But the offer came on Sunday — four days before the “U” helicopter made its landing at DeSoto High. Are the Hurricanes intriguing to Stewart?

“It was a quick conversation but I took a lot away from it,” Stewart told Urrutia. “‘You got an offer from Miami and we need to build a relationship,' so I can't wait to start building this relationship with these coaches from Miami.”

Stewart added: “The Miami offer means a lot to me. I don't take it for granted. Signing day is far away, so I can keep my options open because anything can happen.”

That sounds promising for Miami, but alarming for Texas. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff now must find a way to clip Miami's wings (not literally) before Stewart possibly drifts off to the Sunshine State.

But for Miami, the chopper is proof the ‘Canes want to differentiate themselves from how they recruit talent. Plus adds to a long list of wild recruiting methods to win over prospects.

One involved legendary Hurricanes quarterback Jim Kelly. The former Buffalo Bills QB once shared how former head coach Lou Saban drove through a snowstorm to cook spaghetti in front of his family in East Brady, Pennsylvania. Then helped secure Kelly's commitment right after.

Miami since is cashing in on the NIL era. Carson Beck joined the Hurricanes and earned a hefty NIL paycheck. Now Cristobal and his staff are flexing an aerial device in front of recruits to win them over.