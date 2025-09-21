Miami football has been playing at a high level through four weeks into the season, and that has allowed them to jump atop the AP Top 25 rankings, according to the website.

“Miami leapfrogged LSU and Penn State into the No. 2 spot behind Ohio State in the fifth week of AP Top 25 rankings. It’s the Hurricanes’ highest ranking since 2017, off the heels of a 26-7 win against unranked rival Florida and two defeats against ranked opponents before that,” the AP wrote.

It's not a surprise that Miami has jumped this far in the rankings, as they've gotten some quality wins to start the season.

One reason for their early success is the play of quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred from Georgia during the offseason. Head coach Mario Cristobal spoke highly of Beck after their win last week.

“Well, three games in, we feel awesome about the progress,” Cristobal said. “I mean, when you watch him on film, '23, he had a phenomenal year. And '24, he did have a good year, but the pieces weren't quite in place like he had 'em in '23, right? The scheme kind of morphed into something different, and we felt that our offensive line, our skill players, our running game, and then surrounding him with just a certain type of environment that he could really thrive.

“And the guy's a competitor, he's an awesome, awesome teammate, and he's a natural leader. So, so far, it's working out pretty well.”

So far this season, the offense has been able to put up 40+ points twice, and their defense has been strong as well. Their next challenge will probably be their biggest of the season so far, as they will face Florida State. If there's one thing that Miami has shown early in the season, they have the talent to go up against anyone.