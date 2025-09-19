Miami football coach Mario Cristobal is pleased with transfer quarterback Carson Beck's play so far, to say the least.

Beck, who arrived in Miami after five years with Georgia, has hit the ground running with the Hurricanes. Through three games, he has completed 78% of his passes for 812 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. He also has a rushing touchdown.

Most importantly, the ‘Canes are 3-0 and up to No. 4 in the country after a season-opening win vs. No. 6 Notre Dame, a blowout against Bethune-Cookman, and a dominant victory against 18th-ranked USF, which had upset Florida in Gainesville the previous week.

Coincidentally, Miami plays the Gators tomorrow evening, and before the in-state rivalry gets underway, Cristobal explained his thoughts on Beck's performance as the Hurricanes' starting QB.

“Well, three games in, we feel awesome about the progress. I mean, when you watch him on film, '23, he had a phenomenal year. And '24, he did have a good year, but the pieces weren't quite in place like he had 'em in '23, right? The scheme kind of morphed into something different, and we felt that our offensive line, our skill players, our running game, and then surrounding him with just a certain type of environment that he could really thrive.

“And the guy's a competitor, he's an awesome, awesome teammate, and he's a natural leader. So, so far, it's working out pretty well.”

Cristobal said Beck “gained a lot of trust” from his Miami teammates during spring practice, in which he did not participate but attended and contributed where he could.

The results have spoken, and they have drastically changed Beck's chances of winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy and even potentially going first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

At the time of writing, BetMGM has Beck as the favorite to win the Heisman at +700, ahead of Oklahoma's John Mateer, Oregon's Dante Moore, and Beck's Georgia successor, Gunner Stockton. Beck opened with +2000 odds to win the Heisman, well behind the likes of Garrett Nussmeier of LSU and much-hyped Texas quarterback Arch Manning.

Miami and Florida will kick off at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.