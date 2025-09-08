Miami (FL) football is yet to lose on the football field at 2-0. But the Hurricanes sustained a loss on their 2025 roster. As a defensive back has entered the College Football Transfer Portal.

Safety Markeith Williams is the first departure for the ‘Canes. With Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals reporting the departure Monday.

Williams has piled 31 total tackles. He's played in a total of 25 games — delivering one tackle for a loss and broke up two passes.

Miami lured him as a four-star from the college football recruiting trail. Williams was a top 25 talent at safety per Rivals for the 2022 class. Now he creates the first roster void for the nation's No. 5 ranked team. He even once felt optimistic about his playing chances per CanesInSight on On3/Rivals.

“I’m learning a new defense. It feels great to be in here and actually be a leader to the young guys and show them multiple ways how to go along throughout college,” Williams said.

Who Miami turns to now after transfer portal entry

Williams was learning nickel and safety under new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman.

Miami is allowing only 252.5 yards per game under Hetherman. Including bottling Heisman Trophy hopeful Jeremiyah Love in the opening win over Notre Dame.

The ‘Canes rose to No. 32 in the nation defensively. Hetherman is proving to become a smart hire from head coach Mario Cristobal.

Williams, though, entered a crowded DB room. Zechariah Poyser earned starting projections for one of the safety spots. Same with sophomore Dylan Day. Both have combined for seven tackles total.

The ‘Canes are witnessing the rise of one prized transfer. Xavier Lucas leads all Miami DBs with eight tackles. Lucas came over via Wisconsin in high-profile fashion. Miami is also receiving stellar cornerback play from sophomore O.J. Frederique.

The ‘Canes now have a highly-anticipated in-state showdown Saturday. No. 18 ranked USF heads to Hard Rock Stadium. The Bulls already took down 2024 College Football Playoff team Boise State and Florida.