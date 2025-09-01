Miami (FL) football closed the first half through an uncanny catch by C.J. Daniels. The Hurricanes ended their opener executing one last stop as time milked away on Notre Dame.

C.J. Carr willed the Fighting Irish to a comeback rally. Erasing a 21-7 deficit in the second half. But the ‘Canes pulled off the 27-24 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

Carter Davis booted a 47-yard field goal with under 1:10 left in the game. The placekicker ensured there would be no overtime — plus prevented Miami from trailing throughout the game.

Miami's defense showed a more improved side from last season's disappointing results. Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor collapsed the pocket and sacked Carr. The clock never stopped and the Hurricanes claimed the rare Sunday night win to kick off their college football season.

Carson Beck helps lead newcomer crew for Miami versus Notre Dame

Head coach Mario Cristobal led out the No. 10 team in the nation against the No. 6. Miami brought out the legends inside Hard Rock Stadium. Notable Hurricane legends Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Devin Hester, Michael Irvin and newly inducted Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson stood on the sidelines to watch their ‘Canes.

But they saw an influx of new Miami players in the primetime contest. Including former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck — who accepted a massive NIL deal to choose the Hurricanes in the College Football Transfer Portal. Beck walked in needing to fill the spot bequeathed by Cam Ward, who impacted the ‘Canes right away as the eventual top overall NFL Draft pick.

Beck ended his night delivering 20-of-30 passing for 205 yards with two touchdowns. But his most discussed TD pass involved this snag by Daniels.

Daniels made his own Miami debut as well in coming over from LSU. The sixth-year senior caught five passes for 46 yards with the 20-yard touchdown.

He wasn't the only impact new wide receiver. True freshman Malachi Toney led Miami with six catches, 82 yards and a touchdown. Toney made the bold decision to reclassify to 2025 and immediately join Miami in Oct. 2024.

The ‘Canes brought along new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman as well. His unit surrendered only two explosive plays. Plus bottled highly productive running back Jeremiyah Love to just 10 carries for 33 yards.