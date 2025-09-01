Miami football was in a fight against Notre Dame that came down to the final minutes of the game, and they were able to come out with the 27-24 victory. After the game, Miami only knew one way to celebrate, and it was to steal one of their rivals' moves, the infamous Jameis Winston eating a W.

Winston started the celebration while he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he was talking to his teammates pregame. He made a W shape with his fingers and acted like he was eating it.

Miami decided to do the same thing, but they ate their Ws after the game.

Jameis Winston’s famous ‘eat a W’ has made its way down to Miami. Didn’t see that one coming. pic.twitter.com/s7wI7Cxqnz — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Beck, who made his debut with Miami after transferring from Georgia, had a solid game for Miami and helped their offense stay in attack mode for most of the game. It wasn't until the second half that things started to slow down for them, as their once 14-point lead turned into a tie game.

That didn't bother Miami, as they drove down the field and got a field goal to retake the lead. The defense held on for them to get the win.

Beck finished the game, completing 20 of his 30 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. After the game, he spoke about his debut and what it meant for them to get the win.

“The past eight months has been so hard,” Beck said via Thomas Goldkamp of On3. “I’m just so blessed to be out here to have an opportunity to play again. I love these guys. I’m so proud of the way we played. We played so hard. In the face of adversity, we got it done when we needed to. I’m just so blessed and so thankful to have this opportunity to play the game I love.”

Miami seems like a team to watch out for this season, and if they can play like that throughout the year, good things are on the way.