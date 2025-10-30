The Atlantic Coast Conference has one unbeaten left in Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, the trio of Pittsburgh, Louisville and Wake Forest all enter Saturday on winning streaks. Time to see if this changes the ACC rankings from last week.

1. Georgia Tech (-)

Haynes King is now hearing Heisman Trophy buzz. However, head coach Brent Key has his name newly linked to the now open LSU job post Brian Kelly. The ACC's lone unbeaten has North Carolina State on the road.

2. Louisville (-)

Running back Isaac Brown gashed the Boston College Eagles for 205 yards in the 38-24 win. Even quarterback Miller Moss showed his rare running side in scoring two rushing touchdowns.

3. Virginia (-)

Tony Elliott and company escaped overtime against Bill Belichick and North Carolina — winning their sixth in a row Saturday. Oh, the Cavaliers face no ranked teams for the rest of the year…putting them in the mix for the ACC title game picture.

4. Pittsburgh (+1)

Pat Narduzzi to Penn State is suddenly worth watching here. The Panthers head coach has Pitt surging with a four-game winning streak and clinching bowl eligibility last Saturday.

5. Miami (+1)

Mario Cristobal got the Hurricanes to rebound nicely by smashing Stanford. Now they've earned a major college football recruiting win this week — flipping four-star Keshawn Stancil from Clemson.

6. Wake Forest (+2)

The Demon Deacons under Jake Dickert have definitely arrived, following taking down ACC runner-up SMU. Wake Forest secures a bowl spot by beating Florida State this Saturday and could move up higher in the ACC rankings too.

7. SMU (-3)

The Mustangs have looked nothing like last season's College Football Playoff team. Wake Forest bottled SMU to just 246 total yards. Now Miami comes to Dallas on Saturday.

8. Duke (-1)

The Blue Devils gave Georgia Tech all they could handle back on Oct. 18 but still looked disorganized. They can use the Saturday road trip to Clemson to get back on track.

9. Virginia Tech (+7)

Break up the Hokies? Virginia Tech takes a massive jump after beating Cal — a longtime top 10 team here. Va. Tech also defeated another ACC top 10 in North Carolina State. Now, James Franklin is becoming attracted to the opening per multiple reports.

10. North Carolina State (-1)

They lost in shootout fashion against Pitt 53-34. Now the Wolfpack can attempt to shake up the rankings by upsetting national No. 8 Georgia Tech Saturday.

11. Cal (-1)

Justin Wilcox watched Kyron Drones shred his defense for 256 total yards and five touchdowns in Virginia Tech's Friday upset. Cal's biggest tests await with nationally ranked Virginia and Louisville the next two foes.

12. Stanford (-1)

Seems like all Frank Reich needs to do is win one more game to potentially return next year. Three of the Cardinal's four foes, however, hold marks above .500 including Saturday's home opponent Pitt.

13. Clemson (-1)

Will be interesting to see what becomes of Dabo Swinney after this season. Either Clemson welcomes him back or he's off to one of the prominent HC openings available thanks to his national title winning resume.

14. Syracuse (-1)

The Orange are struggling with losing four in a row. And are dealing with head coach Fran Brown hearing his name linked to places like Penn State and even LSU.

15. Florida State (-1)

Mike Norvell likely hears his name as the next possible big firing. A promising start has derailed with four straight losses.

16. North Carolina (-)

At least Belichick landed a former four-star Penn State commit. Because a bowl game is looking less promising in year one of this era.

17. Boston College (-)

The Eagles and Bill O'Brien own the longest losing streak among ACC teams at seven. It's looking inevitable it'll stretch to Saturday with No. 12 Notre Dame visiting.