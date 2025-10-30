Shortly after Matt Rhule signed a contract extension to remain the head coach at Nebraska, he set out his plans for the future, per 24/Huskers.

“My goal is to win enough games here that someday I can retire and people are nice to me in the gas station,” Rhule said.

Coach Matt Rhule speaks on his extension with Nebraska: “My goal is to win enough games here that someday I can retire and people are nice to me in the gas station” pic.twitter.com/amUiHOX63f — 247Huskers (@247Huskers) October 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

With one stroke of the pen, Rhule ruled out any hope of him heading to Penn State. The contract extends through the 2032 season and includes a $15 million buyout. Currently, Nebraska is 6-2 and have a 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Since 2023, Rhule has been the head coach at Nebraska.

In 2024, he led the Cornhuskers to their first winning season in years with a 7-6 record. At the conclusion of the season, they finished at No.22 in the national rankings. Ultimately, Nebraska ended up winning the Pinstripe Bowl over Boston College 20-15.

For over a decade, Rhule has been a head coach at varying levels of the sport. Prior to Nebraska, he coached two other college teams at Temple University (2013-2016) and Baylor University (2017-2019). Later on, Rhule was a coach with the Carolina Panthers from 2020-2022.

Article Continues Below

On Saturday, the unranked Cornhuskers will host the No.23 USC Trojans. Afterwards, they play UCLA (Nov. 8), Penn State (Nov. 22), and Iowa (Nov. 28).

Matt Rhule's place among previous Nebraska coaches

At this point, it remains to be seen as where Rhule ranks among other coaches at Lincoln. Obviously, the standard bearer for excellence in coaching was the great Tom Osbourne.

He has 255 career wins and led the Cornhuskers to three national championships. Certainly, a pedigree that will be very trying to come close to, let alone exceed.

At this point, it is safe to say that Rhule is more in line with the more recent Nebraska coaches. Specifically, Bo Pelini (2008-2014) and Scott Frost (2018-2021).

Pelini accumulated a 67-27 record, whereas Frost had a 16-31 record. Currently, Rhule has an 18-15 record.