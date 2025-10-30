Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is undoubtedly one of college football’s leading figures, and it would take an enormous financial effort to pry him away from Eugene.

Contrary to reports linking him to open positions at programs like LSU and Penn State, Lanning has made it clear he has no intention of leaving Oregon. During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, he stated,

“It’s zero. Yeah, I’m not leaving Oregon. As long as I win, that’s what I always tell my kids. If your dad wins, we’ll be at Oregon. So I’ve got to win. That’s how it changes.”

Lanning’s success at Oregon is remarkable. Now in his fourth season, he boasts a 42-7 overall record, including a 28-4 mark in the Big Ten, and has already led the Ducks to two New Year’s Six bowl games and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.

He also led Oregon to the Big Ten championship in its debut season in 2024. Lanning is one of only two Ducks head coaches to record back-to-back 12-win seasons, and his first 49 games represent the most wins any Oregon coach has achieved in that span.

Under his contract, which lasts until 2030, Lanning will earn $10.4 million this year, with additional income available through performance incentives. Any program hoping to lure Lanning away would first need to pay Oregon a $20 million buyout, according to Pete Nakos of On3. If the school were to part ways with him without cause, he would still be entitled to his full remaining guaranteed salary.

Beyond coaching victories, Lanning has built a top-tier roster and recruiting pipeline. Oregon’s 2026 class ranks No. 3 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten, featuring 18 commits, including four five-star and 12 four-star prospects.

High-impact returnees next season could include quarterback Dante Moore, running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, and wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Injured wideout Evan Stewart could also rejoin the team, adding depth to an already talented squad. On defense, rising stars like redshirted defensive back Aaron Flowers provide leadership and continuity, even as some veterans depart.

Sitting at 7-1 and ranked sixth in the College Football Playoff standings, Oregon will travel to Iowa on Nov. 8 before concluding the regular season with games against Minnesota, 23rd-ranked USC, and Washington.