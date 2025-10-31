Following a few days' worth of speculation and condemnation regarding how the Baltimore Ravens handled Lamar Jackson's injury status in Week 8, the team and its fans were ready to direct their attention to the field. The superstar quarterback did not show any signs of the hamstring issue that kept him out for a month of action, as he dominated the Miami Dolphins in his big return on Thursday night.

When considering the rust that Jackson had to shake off, and the sense of urgency surrounding the Ravens, it would have been reasonable to expect some misguided decision-making or errant throws. The two-time MVP looked incredibly sharp in Hard Rock Stadium, however, completing 18-of-23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-6 win. Jackson benefited from some Dolphins sloppiness, but he flourished all the same.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was impressed, to say the least. “I’m proud of the way he came out and played,” the Super Bowl 47 champion told the media, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. When Jackson is efficient and lethal through the air, this squad is downright dangerous.

The complexion of the season has changed dramatically. Charm City is brimming with hope and enthusiasm once again.

The Ravens are back in business

Baltimore's goal for much of October was simply to survive. It scored 13 points combined in its first two games without Jackson, losing to both the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. With the campaign slipping away, old friend Tyler Huntley boosted the team last Sunday, and the defense shined in a desperately-needed 30-16 win over the Chicago Bears. The Ravens then maintained momentum in their trip to Miami, notably keeping the Dolphins out of the end zone.

Harbaugh knows how important it was for his guys to step up during this crucial period, and they did not disappoint. “We had two games that we had to win in four days, and they were absolute must-wins,” he said, per The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer. “It takes faith and it takes guts.”

The Ravens' season is now very much alive heading into November. They will try to navigate a favorable stretch that features meetings with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals. If Lamar Jackson can stay hot, the AFC North standings could change in due time.