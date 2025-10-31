A cynical side of Deion Sanders surfaced Thursday ahead of the Colorado football showdown with Arizona. Sanders already spoke about the wave of coach firings. But this one has “Coach Prime” pondering if Big 12 teams are being dishonest about their CFB injury reports.

Sanders noticed the Wildcats having only one injury listed, whereas Colorado has more injuries.

He called this out via On3/Rivals with firing off a big question.

“Why do we always — like, we always have 100 guys (on the injury report) and the other team, I look over and they have two guys?” Sanders asked.

Sanders added: “Are we the only ones being honest?”

Colorado HC Deion Sanders uses NFL take on injuries

Sanders asked for more honesty with injury reports, adding the NFL is more transparent when listing ailments. But he also believes there's something deeper with the lack of names on injury reports.

“Coming from the league, I’m thinking the same thought process,” Sanders said. “Because really, honestly, and I hate to see it, this is all about gambling. That’s all they want to know who’s hurt so they can put a different line on the game, or whatever. Which don’t make sense to me, helping people gamble on the game by reporting things.”

The Colorado coach called out the gambling theory before back on Oct. 3. Sanders included how he and Colorado choose transparency when it comes to unveiling who's got a bad ankle, shoulder, etc.

“We’re straight-up. We tell you everything. Who’s hurt and who maybe was probable, all the different categories,” he said. “But I can’t believe we’re the only ones every week — like, we’re tripling our opponents in injuries.”

CU indeed has endured quite the pileup of ailments. The Buffaloes are also trying to pick the pieces up from a massive blowout loss to Utah, with Sanders admitting he's sleeping in the Buffaloes' facility to fix their issues.

Colorado (3-5) severely damages its bowl hopes with a loss.