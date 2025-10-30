Dan Lanning-to-LSU chatter hit overdrive after Brian Kelly’s firing, but voices like Josh Pate quickly poured cold water on it, arguing Lanning’s Oregon setup is too strong to leave and that the money and infrastructure tied to Phil Knight make a serious pursuit unrealistic.

Pate’s read tracks with Lanning’s own history of choosing continuity after big seasons and with the reality that Oregon’s path to the College Football Playoff remains wide open.

Asked directly on The Rich Eisen Show about leaving Eugene, Lanning shut the door himself. “It’s zero. Yeah, I’m not leaving Oregon,” he said, adding that as long as he keeps winning, he expects to remain with the Ducks.

Less than a day earlier, ESPN analyst EJ Manuel had floated Lanning as an ideal LSU target on SportsCenter, pointing to his energy and ability to unite fans and donors. On3 detailed that sequence and why it was always a long shot, noting Lanning’s robust compensation and unique perks in Eugene that would be difficult for any school to match.

That is why the Oregon context matters more than the rumor mill. In his fourth season, Lanning is 42-7 overall and 28-4 in league play, with two New Year’s Six appearances, a CFP berth last season, and a roster built to threaten again.

NEW: Dan Lanning says he has zero interest in leaving Oregon: “It’s zero. Yeah, I’m not leaving Oregon. As long as I win, that’s what I always tell my kids. If your dad wins, we’ll be at Oregon. So I’ve got to win. That’s how it changes.” (via @RichEisenShow)… pic.twitter.com/LS8HGE4vjG — On3 (@On3sports) October 30, 2025

Administratively, Oregon signaled its commitment with an extension in March, and the resources behind the program have only grown since Mario Cristobal’s departure. Pate’s point, as relayed by On3, is simple: when Oregon decides you are the guy, it backs you in ways that make other offers lose oxygen.

The rumors also ignore the football reality in Eugene. Lanning’s identity has synced with Oregon’s recruiting velocity, portal selectivity, and schematic edge, creating a stable, upward arc that few jobs can beat right now. LSU is a blueblood with a massive ceiling, but prying Lanning loose would require outbidding not just a salary, but a situation.

Oregon’s immediate on-field update underscores that stability. Lanning told On3 that quarterback Dante Moore’s bloody nose against Wisconsin is not expected to linger, explaining they could have pushed him back in and that he looks fine now.

With a bye in Week 10, Moore is tracking to be ready for Iowa, and if he were limited, Brock Thomas has earned the next-man-up nod after climbing the depth chart in recent practices.