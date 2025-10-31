The Miami Dolphins produced a listless flop on Thursday Night Football in Week 9. The Dolphins fell to 2-7 on the season after being thoroughly dominated by the Baltimore Ravens. Miami was shut out over the final two and a half quarters in Thursday’s 28-6 loss. And the home crowd let the team hear it, booing the Dolphins’ no-show in prime time.

Mike McDaniel was asked for his thoughts on fans booing and putting bags over their heads during the Week 9 blowout. “Yeah it sucks. That sucks. All of that does. But I think it’s a pretty consistent formula of fans enjoy winning,” the Dolphins head coach acknowledged, per the Sun Sentinel’s David Furones.

“And so, our expectation is that we have to do the work and do the right things for fans to enjoy the experience. And, unfortunately we didn’t do that tonight so we have to get back to work to give them something to cheer about,” McDaniel added.

Dolphins fans have had little to cheer about in 2-7 start

Thursday night’s word salad is not the first odd postgame comment McDaniel has offered following a loss. Miami’s massively disappointing start to the season has provided the coach with plenty of opportunities.

Despite the strange remarks and his team’s poor performance, the Dolphins have stood by McDaniel. Things were actually looking up for the team after a big win in Week 8 over the Atlanta Falcons. The 34-10 victory pushed reports that McDaniel appeared “checked out” to the back burner.

But Week 9’s miserable showing in a stand-alone game has disgruntled fans and NFL observers piling on. Even McDaniel was furious with his team after a brutal first-half sequence wiped out a scoring opportunity. In a rare display of emotion, the fourth-year coach was caught on camera screaming at players.

The most furious I've ever seen #Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: pic.twitter.com/67wqqFDQ26 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 31, 2025

Tua Tagovailoa regressed on Thursday. After a four-touchdown game against the Falcons, Tagovailoa was unable to sustain any offensive momentum against a porous Ravens defense. An ugly fourth-quarter interception had fans ripping Tua.

Miami had four second-half possessions. The team punted twice and coughed up two turnovers. Now 2-7, the Dolphins host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 after a mini-bye.