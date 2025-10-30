ESPN listed the next best fits for the Florida Gators head coaching position if the program doesn't land Lane Kiffin from the Ole Miss Rebels.

Adam Rittenberg published an article about the current openings in this year's coaching cycle. He looked at the Gators' situation, who recently fired Billy Napier following poor results in past seasons.

“Florida clearly has interest in Kiffin, but what if he's not the guy? Drinkwitz and Lashlee both seem ready for a jump and could be good fits in Gainesville. They're both in good situations, though, especially Lashlee after making the CFP last season. Missouri has capitalized on its SEC schedule across the past two campaigns but hasn't beaten a ranked opponent in the league. Next season, the Tigers will visit Georgia and Ole Miss, and they will host Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida,” Rittenberg wrote.

“They're not going to have this path,” an industry source said. “Drinkwitz is smart enough to know he's got to get out.”

“Brohm is another option, especially because of his big-game record. He is 4-4 against AP top-five opponents following an Oct. 17 win at Miami. Although Brohm also has struggled in losing games he shouldn't, his big-game success and creative offense are appealing. He also is extremely rooted in Louisville — both at the university and in his hometown — so it would take a lot to pull him away,” Rittenberg concluded.

What lies ahead for Florida amid Lane Kiffin rumors

Article Continues Below

It makes sense for the Florida Gators to pursue Lane Kiffin for him to potentially be their next head coach.

Kiffin has plenty of ties in the Florida community, having coached the Florida Atlantic Owls for three seasons. He brought them to significant relevancy, winning two conference championships and one bowl title. The Gators haven't had significant success, aspiring for CFP contention as Kiffin could be the one to get them there.

In the meantime, the Gators will progress through their remaining schedule. Florida has a 3-4 record this season, going 2-2 after four SEC matchups. They are 10th in the conference standings, being above LSU and Auburn while trailing Oklahoma and Missouri.

The Gators will continue preparation for their next matchup, being at home. They host the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET.