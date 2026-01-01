Ohio State football entered the College Football Playoff quarterfinal with championship expectations, but mistakes vs. the Miami Hurricanes proved too costly to overcome. The quarterfinal matchup swung early in the second quarter, when a Julian Sayin pick-six shifted momentum at AT&T Stadium.

The Buckeyes fell behind 14–0 after the freshman quarterback’s screen pass was intercepted and returned 72-yards for a touchdown by Hurricanes cornerback Keionte Scott. The interception became a pivotal moment in a College Football Playoff loss that ultimately eliminated the defending national champions, as Ohio State was unable to fully recover despite a late push.

Following the game, head coach Ryan Day addressed the moment during his postgame availability. In an article published by The Columbus Dispatch's Brianna Mac Kay, Day detailed the breakdown that occurred on the perimeter and explained why the decision itself was not the core issue.

“The play that Scott made there on the pick-six was a huge part of the game,” Day said. “He triggered and hit that thing, and we didn't quite execute it right in terms of what was going on in the perimeter. I think Julian's decision to throw was the right thing to do at the time. But he made a heck of a play.”

Day’s remarks reflected a broader theme from the Ohio State loss to the Hurricanes on New Years Eve. Execution issues plagued the Buckeyes offense early, as protection breakdowns and slow-developing plays allowed pressure to build. Sayin was sacked five times and forced into hurried decisions as Miami’s defense dictated tempo.

Although the Buckeyes mounted a late comeback and trimmed the deficit to three in the fourth quarter, the Hurricanes responded with a touchdown drive that sealed the outcome. The pick-six served as a pivotal moment in a physical postseason contest shaped by execution, discipline, and timing.

The College Football Playoff loss now shifts focus toward offseason evaluation. The remarks from the Buckeyes head coach, one of three active coaches with a national championship, underscored accountability while reinforcing confidence in his young quarterback as the program assesses what comes next.